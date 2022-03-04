Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes on WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super flyweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.
Among other bouts, Mauricio Lara takes on Emilio Sanchez at featherweight, and Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos. Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card
- Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight
- Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
- Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight