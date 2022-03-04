Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes on WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super flyweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Among other bouts, Mauricio Lara takes on Emilio Sanchez at featherweight, and Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos. Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight