Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Chocolatito vs Martinez live from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez takes on WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super flyweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Among other bouts, Mauricio Lara takes on Emilio Sanchez at featherweight, and Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos. Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card

  • Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight
  • Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chocolatito vs Martinez date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

  • Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097