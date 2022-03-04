UFC 272 weigh-in results, Covington vs Masvidal (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Renato Moicano, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Rafael Fiziev who withdraw after testing positive to COVID-19.
MMA fans can watch UFC 272 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get the full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.
UFC 272 fight card
Main Card
- Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
- Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
- Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card
- Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card
- Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby