UFC 272 weigh-in results, Covington vs Masvidal (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Renato Moicano, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Rafael Fiziev who withdraw after testing positive to COVID-19.

Get the full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

UFC 272 fight card

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby