What was said at Chocolatito vs Martinez final pre-fight presser

Former four-division world champion of Nicaragua Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez faces WBC flyweight champion of Mexico Julio Cesar Martinez at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, March 5. The pair battles it out in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Check out below what ‘Chocolatito’, Martinez, the undercard fighters, as well as the Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, had to say at the final pre-fight press conference.

Eddie Hearn

“Welcome to San Diego ahead of a huge night of boxing this Saturday available all around the world on DAZN. Headlined by an incredible fight in the Super-Flyweight division between the pound-for-pound legend Chocolatito and the WBC flyweight world champion Mexico’s Julio Cesar Martinez.”

“Of course, yesterday, we were here in San Diego for the press conference to announced Canelo Alvarez against Dmitry Bivol live on DAZN PPV May 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I had goosebumps when I saw Chocolatito and Martinez come up on the stage because as a fight fan, this fills me with so much excitement. Six weeks ago, it was announced as Estrada vs Chocolatito the trilogy, when I got text that Juan Estrada won’t be ready for March 5.

“I started thinking about the possible replacements, maybe a fight with Ancajas the other world champion or somebody else in the division. Then I thought about this crazy Mexican we represented called Julio Cesar Martinez, the WBC world flyweight champion and I thought he wouldn’t take that fight, would he? I texted Eddy Reynoso asking if he’s interested and 30 second later, he said, my crazy guy is ready.

“This is one of the most exciting, dangerous pound-for-pound fighters in the sport against one of the absolute all-time legends of the sport. In a sport that is so difficult to make big fights, I want to say thank you to both men for accepting the challenge and giving us what I believe a fight we will never forget on Saturday night.”

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez

“The pleasure is mine, when the Estrada fight well through, but today we have a great opponent in Martinez. When they offered me that fight, I accepted it with pleasure, we’re in excellent in condition thank God for my training team and camp. I’m hoping to God we walk away with our hand raised in victory.

“I have an opponent that comes forward but I’m going to come forward, it’s going to be a tremendous fight and I think the fans are going to be really happy with the fight.

“I love all the Mexican people; I’ve had the opportunity to fight against many Mexican people. I know Nicaraguan people are going to come out here and support, but the most important thing is we have God on our side. He gives me the strength and the blessing; I hope to walk away with my hand raised in victory.”

Julio Cesar Martinez

“It’s a big challenge, I’m very excited and motivated to be fighting a big legend like Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. I want to thank him for choosing us in this big fight, like I say with everything but fear, anywhere and against anyone.

“I want to thank the fans and people for their support. As always I want to wish that we both come out well from the fight God willing and to keep making history – this is just the start.

“As always, we’re prepared for everything, decision, for it to be a clash, a technical fight. We’re coming in here well trained; I want to make sure the public walks away with a good taste in their mouth.”

Mauricio Lara

“I’m very happy to be making my professional debut in the US on this big card between Chocolatito and Martinez. I’m very happy and as always, you’re going to get a war.

“I’ve learned a lot in recent times, I’ve made a lot of drastic changes both in my corner and in myself. This fight you’re going to see a different Mauricio Lara.

“After having fought in front of 22,000 fans it’s good to be coming back home with a Mexican crowd.”

Emilio Sanchez

“I’m very excited for this fight, I believe in my skills and that I can beat Mauricio Lara this coming Saturday.

“I’ve studied Lara very well, he has great power put it’s nothing new to me, I’ve fought guys like him before. I believe I can beat him.

“Me beating Mauricio Lara will put me right back in the mix, put me in the rankings and that’s what I look forward to doing.”

Angel Fierro

“I’m happy to be returning and I always give good fights, I’ve demonstrated that in the past, this is not an exception. This a big opportunity and you’re going to see fireworks this Saturday.

“After this victory over Burgos I’m going to be asking for those opportunities whoever may be, I’m looking for those world titles opportunities.”

Juan Carlos Burgos

“It’s going to be a very interesting fight because it possesses some of the ingredients that makes it interesting between me and Angel. It’s going to be a fight between youth and experience, you want to stay tuned to this fight and the fans will walk away from this fight very happy.”

Souleymane Cissokho

“He’s young, hungry, he can punch so that’s good for me. I can’t wait for Saturday night to take care of business.

“Valenzuela is a good opponent, he has a good record and a lot of knockouts, that’s good for me to challenge for the world title for sure. This year I want to challenge for the world title and I have to pass this first test.”

Roberto Valenzuela

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m aware of that, it’s my opportunity to shine and to make myself known, make sure everyone knows my name after my performance this Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity, an undefeated fighter but I train to win, I’m going to demonstrate that it was a bad decision to have faced me. I’m going to show him what fighters are really made of.”

Diego Pacheco

“I’ve been around for a while, and I feel like a lot of people forget I’m still 20 years old. I’ve made a few changes in my camp, linked up with Jose Benavidez, Team Benavidez, camp has been great. I’m excited to show the world a new Diego Pacheco this Saturday.

“My first three fights as a pro were at 160 and it was kind of tough back then, I felt like I was still growing so I might as well go up to 168. I was already on weight two week before coming to San Diego so Jose said you could make 160 easy and with the right camp, I feel like 160 would be a good weight class for me. Get a title there first and move back up to 168.”

Marc Castro

“I’m definitely ready for another big show this Saturday with Matchroom and DAZN. I’m ready to just display my talents here in San Diego.

“My main goal was always since the beginning to just focus on my lane, stay in my lane. Work hard in the gym, stay humble and I’m beating all the guys for a reason. I’m not stopping now.

“I’m not overlooking this guy, I’m going to take care of business in spectacular fashion, get the win and hopefully return in Las Vegas.”

Skye Nicolson

“I’m really excited, it’s been a whirlwind, a huge journey but I’m absolutely loving the process and I can’t wait for Saturday night.

“The best Skye Nicholson is against quality opponents and that’s why I wanted this fight, I wanted to fight someone who’s coming in there to win. That’s why you’re going to see my best performance.”

“I’m loving all of it, I think the fight’s just going to be the cherry on top. I absolutely love the whole experience and I’m just soaking it all up.”

Anthony Herrera

“This is my second pro fight and I’m just looking forward to it, Saturday is the same thing I did in MSG and I’m real excited.

“I enjoyed MSG a lot, I love New York and everything about the pros, it’s a lot more freedom than the amateurs. I’m just real excited because I’m now here in California, my folk and supporters and coming to watch me, I’m going to put on a show for them.

“I just want to take it a fight at a time, make sure I perform right and that’s all that really matters. Everything will take care of itself.”

