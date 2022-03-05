Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza full fight video highlights

Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza squared off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday March 4, which made it Saturday March 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured American former unified junior welterweight champion up against Puerto Rican two-division world champion battling it out for a vacant WBO International junior welterweight title.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scores the fight 116-112 in favor of the representative of the country host.

With the victory Jose Ramirez rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last May against Josh Taylor and improves to 27-1, 17 KOs. Jose Pedraza drops to 29-4, 14 KOs, which snaps his three-win streak.

