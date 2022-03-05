Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza full fight video highlights

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Ramirez on top in Fresno

Jose Ramirez and Jose Pedraza squared off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday March 4, which made it Saturday March 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured American former unified junior welterweight champion up against Puerto Rican two-division world champion battling it out for a vacant WBO International junior welterweight title.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scores the fight 116-112 in favor of the representative of the country host.

With the victory Jose Ramirez rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last May against Josh Taylor and improves to 27-1, 17 KOs. Jose Pedraza drops to 29-4, 14 KOs, which snaps his three-win streak.

Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097