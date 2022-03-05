Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Kullanat Yoohanngoh vs Thanyarat Jaiklom fight to majority draw, WKN Asian title set for rematch

Parviz Iskenderov
Kullanat Yoohanngoh vs Thanyarat Jaiklom fight to majority draw
Kullanat Yoohanngoh vs Thanyarat Jaiklom fight to majority draw | WKN

WKN Thailand

The World Kickboxing Network returned to Thailand on Friday, March 4 with the WKN Asian title contested at MPRO Evolution Fight Series live from World Siam Stadium in Bangkok. The contest featured Kullanat Yoohanngoh up against Thanyarat Jaiklom in a three-round women’s battle at bantamweight.

The pair went a full distance, putting on a technical and spectacular performance. In the end the judges’ decision heard a majority draw. The scores were: 28-28, 28-28 and 29-27.

As the bout was the last minute replacement, after the initially scheduled international championship matchups were cancelled due to COVID, the rematch is expected to take place next month.

“I am honored that despite all the difficulties we have successfully managed to offer to the public this high level WKN championship in Asia,” said Stephane Cabrera, President of World Kickboxing Network. “Congratulations and big respect to both fighters for accepting the challenge on a short notice.”

The event was presented by Alexander Shah and Nazar Moroz. The rest of fight card saw a serirs of boxing bouts.

WKN Asian women’s bantamweight title, oriental rules
Kullanat Yoohanngoh vs. Thanyarat Jaiklom – majority draw (28-28, 28-28, 29-27)

KickboxingNewsResults

