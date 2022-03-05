PFL Challenger Series 3 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Jindrova vs Cavalcanti

The third edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 4. MMA event features the four-fight women’s card with the international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Martina Jindrova (3-2) goes up against Jacqueline Cavalcanti (2-0). Also on the card Jackie Cataline faces Camee Adams (3-2 amateur, pro debut), and Julia Dorny (2-0) takes on Jeslen Mishelle (5-0 amateur, pro debut). In addition, Michelle Montague (11-2 amateur, pro debut) meets Olivia Parker (4-2).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 3 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 3 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 4 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 3 fight results below.

PFL Challenger Series Week 3 fight card

Martina Jindrova vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Jackie Cataline vs. Camee Adams

Julia Dorny vs. Jeslen Mishelle

Michelle Montague vs. Olivia Parker