MMA

PFL Challenger Series 3 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Jindrova vs Cavalcanti

Newswire

PFL Challenger Series Week 3

The third edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 4. MMA event features the four-fight women’s card with the international lightweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show Martina Jindrova (3-2) goes up against Jacqueline Cavalcanti (2-0). Also on the card Jackie Cataline faces Camee Adams (3-2 amateur, pro debut), and Julia Dorny (2-0) takes on Jeslen Mishelle (5-0 amateur, pro debut). In addition, Michelle Montague (11-2 amateur, pro debut) meets Olivia Parker (4-2).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 3 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 3 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 4 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 3 fight results below.

PFL Challenger Series Week 3 fight card

  • Martina Jindrova vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
  • Jackie Cataline vs. Camee Adams
  • Julia Dorny vs. Jeslen Mishelle
  • Michelle Montague vs. Olivia Parker
MMA



