Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez free live stream of prelims (video)

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez undercard airs live stream from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in Australia, leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT in the US, 11:10 pm GMT in the UK and 10:10 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts Diego Pacheco faces Genc Pllana in an eight-rounder at super middleweight, Marc Castro takes on Julio Madera in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Skye Nicolson makes her pro boxing debut against Jessica Juarez in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Anthony Herrera and Jose Toribio do four-round battle at bantamweight.

Chocolatito vs Martinez undercard

The lineup looks as the following:

Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight

