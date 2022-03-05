Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez undercard airs live stream from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in Australia, leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT in the US, 11:10 pm GMT in the UK and 10:10 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts Diego Pacheco faces Genc Pllana in an eight-rounder at super middleweight, Marc Castro takes on Julio Madera in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Skye Nicolson makes her pro boxing debut against Jessica Juarez in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Anthony Herrera and Jose Toribio do four-round battle at bantamweight.

Chocolatito vs Martinez undercard

The lineup looks as the following:

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Anthony Herrera vs. Jose Toribio, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097