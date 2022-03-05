Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Ramirez vs Pedraza results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live from Fresno, California
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live from Fresno, CA

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) square off live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO International junior welterweight title, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, March 5.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr makes his pro boxing debut against Allen Melson (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Also on the card Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) meets Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight and Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) makes his ring return against Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder junior lightweight. In addition, Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) faces Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream in USA, Australia & other countries

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, March 4
Time: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date: Saturday, March 5
Time: 11:15 am AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Stream Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live on FITE TV

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

Get the full Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant WBO International junior welterweight title
  • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBO International featherweight title
  • Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Jose Ramirez: I want to face the best version of Jose Pedraza (video)

  • Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Karlos Balderas def. Aelio Mesquita by TKO (R2 at 0:38)
  • Javier Martinez def. Donte Stubbs by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 59-56)
  • Charlie Sheehy def. Johnny Bernal by TKO (R1 at 2:33)
  • Antonio Mireles def. Brandon Hughes by TKO (R2 at 1:04)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097