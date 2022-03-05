Ramirez vs Pedraza results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) square off live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Friday, March 4. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO International junior welterweight title, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, March 5.

In the co-main event Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr makes his pro boxing debut against Allen Melson (6-3, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Also on the card Joet Gonzalez (24-2, 14 KOs) meets Jeo Santisima (21-3, 18 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight and Gabriel Flores Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) makes his ring return against Abraham Montoya (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder junior lightweight. In addition, Karlos Balderas (11-1, 10 KOs) faces Aelio Mesquita (20-6-1, 18 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza live stream in USA, Australia & other countries

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, March 4

Time: 7:15 pm ET / 4:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 11:15 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card

Get the full Ramirez vs Pedraza fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Pedraza, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – vacant WBO International junior welterweight title

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Allen Melson, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jeo Santisima, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBO International featherweight title

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Hector Tanajara vs. Miguel Contreras, 8 rounds, lightweight

Karlos Balderas def. Aelio Mesquita by TKO (R2 at 0:38)

Javier Martinez def. Donte Stubbs by unanimous decision (58-55, 58-55, 59-56)

Charlie Sheehy def. Johnny Bernal by TKO (R1 at 2:33)

Antonio Mireles def. Brandon Hughes by TKO (R2 at 1:04)