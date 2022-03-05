Search
UFC

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff (video)

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 272 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

Tickets for UFC 272 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is available up top.

UFC 272 start time: How to watch Covington vs Masvidal

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States on Saturday March 5, and BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia on Sunday March 6.

In the co-main event former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Renato Moicano at lightweight. Get UFC 272 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

