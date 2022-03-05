Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Video: Richard Torrez Jr makes knockout pro boxing debut against Allen Melson

Ramirez vs Pedraza live from Fresno, CA

Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (1-0, 1 KOs) successfully made his pro boxing debut when he faced Allen Melson (6-4, 3 KOs) at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Friday March 4, which made it Saturday March 5 in the UK and Australia. The pair met in the chief support bout to Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza fight card live on ESPN+ in the US and FITE in other countries.

The scheduled for six rounds heavyweight bout was stopped and waved off by the referee at 1 minute and 20 seconds into the second round after Torrez Jr once again sent Allen Melson to the canvas. Check out the video of stoppage below and full fight highlights up top.

Richard Torrez Jr TKO’s Allen Melson in Round 2

Get Ramirez vs Pedraza full fight card results.

