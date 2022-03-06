Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video highlights

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal squared off in the headliner of UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former two-time undisputed welterweight title challengers in the “Grudge Match” of ex-teammates turned enemies.
The scheduled for five rounds showdown went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Covington. The scores were: 49–46, 50–44 and 50–45.
With the victory former interim UFC 170-pound champion Colby Covington rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman. He also improves to 17-3.
“BMF” Jorge Masvidal suffers the third defeat in a row following a pair of losses against “The Nigerian Nightmare”. He drops to 35-16.
