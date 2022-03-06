Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal squared off in the headliner of UFC 272 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former two-time undisputed welterweight title challengers in the “Grudge Match” of ex-teammates turned enemies.

The scheduled for five rounds showdown went the full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Covington. The scores were: 49–46, 50–44 and 50–45.

With the victory former interim UFC 170-pound champion Colby Covington rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against the division’s reigning champion Kamaru Usman. He also improves to 17-3.

“BMF” Jorge Masvidal suffers the third defeat in a row following a pair of losses against “The Nigerian Nightmare”. He drops to 35-16.

You can watch Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal full fight video highlights below.

Covington vs Masvidal full fight video highlights

Here comes “Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal.

“Chaos” Colby Covington makes his ringwalk.

Fight time.

THE GRUDGE MATCH TO END ALL GRUDGE MATCHES. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/RUchBqxaYR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

(No) touch gloves.

Round 1.

They were ready to keep going after the bell ?



[ #UFC272 | LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDURxXf ] pic.twitter.com/O8YPcVDbtI — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Round 2.

An eleven year friendship goes up in flames inside the Octagon! ?



Colby Covington & Jorge Masvidal – former friends turned bitter rivals! #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/QEoDA6VN1S — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

Round 3.

Covington is a wizard on the mat ????



STREAM #UFC272 NOW ?? https://t.co/6oZzS1vRgm pic.twitter.com/yxRC87t4UE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

?? @ColbyCovMMA ?? derrota a Jorge Masvidal por decisión unánime con una exhibición impresionante? #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/LskgfTq2jW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Post-fight interview.

"I didn't have it today."



A tough pill to swallow for Masvidal who remains classy in defeat. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/B9QE3ksPH4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 6, 2022

