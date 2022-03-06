Mauricio Lara scores big KO of Emilio Sanchez (video)

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) dominated and stopped Emilio Sanchez (19-2, 12 KOs) when the pair squared off in the co-feature to Chocolatito vs Martinez live on DAZN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the third round after “Bronco” unloaded another barrage of strikes dropping his opponent to the canvas.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Lara KO’s Sanchez in Round 3

