Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Mauricio Lara scores big KO of Emilio Sanchez (video)

Newswire
Mauricio Lara knocks out Emilio Sanchez
Mauricio Lara dominates Emilio Sanchez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Chocolatito vs Martinez live from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mauricio Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) dominated and stopped Emilio Sanchez (19-2, 12 KOs) when the pair squared off in the co-feature to Chocolatito vs Martinez live on DAZN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the third round after “Bronco” unloaded another barrage of strikes dropping his opponent to the canvas.

Advertisements

You can watch the video of finish below.

Lara KO’s Sanchez in Round 3

Get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097