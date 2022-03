Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez came out on top when he faced WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez live on DAZN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. After twelve rounds of a super flyweight battle the scores were 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110.

Check out the full fight video highlights up top and get Chocolatito vs Martinez full fight card results.