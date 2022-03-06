Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Boxing

Chocolatito vs Martinez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez live from San Diego
Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez live from Pechanga Arena San Diego

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and reigning WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez square off at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at super flyweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

In the chief support bout Mauricio Lara goes up against Emilio Sanchez in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among other bouts, Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Juan Carlos Burgos, and Souleymane Cissokho defends his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez

Boxing fans can watch Chocolatito vs Martinez live stream on DAZN. Free live stream of undercard is available on FIGHTMAG.

United States
Date: Saturday, March 5
Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Undercard: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6
Main Card: 1:30 am GMT
Undercard: 11:00 pm GMT

Australia
Date: Sunday, March 6
Main Card: 12:30 pm AEDT
Undercard: 10:00 am AEDT

Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card

Get the full Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight
  • Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Cissokho’s WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title

What was said at Chocolatito vs Martinez final pre-fight press conference

Undercard

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Skye Nicolson def. Jessica Juarez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-54)
  • Anthony Herrera def. Jose Toribio by KO (R4 at 0:24)
  • Fernando Angel Molina vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 6 rounds, super lightweight (float bout)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Cold Company

