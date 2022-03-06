Chocolatito vs Martinez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and reigning WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez square off at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which makes it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at super flyweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

In the chief support bout Mauricio Lara goes up against Emilio Sanchez in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among other bouts, Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO lightweight title in a ten-rounder against Juan Carlos Burgos, and Souleymane Cissokho defends his WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Julio Cesar Martinez

Boxing fans can watch Chocolatito vs Martinez live stream on DAZN. Free live stream of undercard is available on FIGHTMAG.

United States

Date: Saturday, March 5

Main Card: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

Undercard: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6

Main Card: 1:30 am GMT

Undercard: 11:00 pm GMT

Australia

Date: Sunday, March 6

Main Card: 12:30 pm AEDT

Undercard: 10:00 am AEDT

Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card

Get the full Chocolatito vs Martinez fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Mauricio Lara vs. Emilio Sanchez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Angel Fierro vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Cissokho’s WBA Intercontinental super welterweight title

Undercard

Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Pllana, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Julio Madera, 6 rounds, lightweight

Skye Nicolson def. Jessica Juarez by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-54)

Anthony Herrera def. Jose Toribio by KO (R4 at 0:24)

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 6 rounds, super lightweight (float bout)