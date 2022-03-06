UFC 272 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Covington vs Masvidal, main event, undercard

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. The fight card features a series of bouts with “Grudge Match” headlining the show. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.

Advertisements

In the five-round welterweight main event No. 1-ranked contender Colby Covington (16-3) takes on fellow former two-time title challenger No. 6 Jorge Masvidal (35-15) in a battle of ex-teammates turned enemies. In the co-main event former 155-pound champion Rafael Dos Anjos (30-13) faces Renato Moicano (16-4), who replaces Rafael Fiziev, after the latter was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Also on the card Bryce Mitchell (14-1) goes up against Edson Barboza (22-10) at featherweight and Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) meets Kevin Holland (21-7) at welterweight. In addition, Greg Hardy (7-4) and Serghei Spivac (13-3) do battle at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream – USA, UK & Australia

United States

Date: Saturday, March 5

Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 272 PPV on ESPN+ >>

United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6

Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport

Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport

Early preliminary card: 11pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

Date: Sunday, March 6

Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early preliminary card: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 272 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 272 results

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

UFC 272 live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

Advertisements

7:03 pm ET / 11:03 am AEDT

Flyweights continue the action, as Tim Elliott meets Tagir Ulanbekov.

7:01 pm ET / 11:01 am AEDT

Devonte Smith vs Ludovit Klein goes the distance. After three rounds the latter takes the win by split decision. The scores were: 28–29, 29–28, 30–27.

6:39 pm ET / 10:39 am AEDT

Up next: Devonte Smith battles Ludovit Klein at lightweight.

6:32 pm ET / 10:32 am AEDT

Dustin Jacoby secures a unanimous decision against Michal Oleksiejczuk. All three scores were 29-28. Here is some of the highlight action.

A quién vieron ganador en esta guerra? Vamos a la decisión oficial #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/D3lMjs6cqo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022

Advertisements

5:59 pm ET / 9:59 am AEDT

First up Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on Dustin Jacoby at light heavyweight.

5:50 pm ET / 9:50 am AEDT

UFC 272 is about to begin.

4:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEDT

Check out Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal tale of the tape. “Gamebred” is three years older than “Chaos”. Their fight record is 35-15 against 16-3, respectively. Both are 5′ 11″.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal tale of the tape | Twitter/ESPNMMA

4:49 pm ET / 8:49 am AEDT

In case you missed, here is the video of Colby Covington’s previous outing last November when he faced reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch.

3:37 pm ET / 7:37 am AEDT

This is the UFC 272 full fight card. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with the four-fight early preliminary lineup.

UFC 272 fight card | Twitter/UFC

3:25 pm ET / 7:25 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed, here is the video of final faceoff at UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.

UFC 272 fight card

The full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby