UFC 272 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Covington vs Masvidal, main event, undercard

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5. The fight card features a series of bouts with “Grudge Match” headlining the show. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 6.
In the five-round welterweight main event No. 1-ranked contender Colby Covington (16-3) takes on fellow former two-time title challenger No. 6 Jorge Masvidal (35-15) in a battle of ex-teammates turned enemies. In the co-main event former 155-pound champion Rafael Dos Anjos (30-13) faces Renato Moicano (16-4), who replaces Rafael Fiziev, after the latter was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Also on the card Bryce Mitchell (14-1) goes up against Edson Barboza (22-10) at featherweight and Alex Oliveira (22-11-1) meets Kevin Holland (21-7) at welterweight. In addition, Greg Hardy (7-4) and Serghei Spivac (13-3) do battle at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream – USA, UK & Australia
United States
Date: Saturday, March 5
Main card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8pm ET / 5pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Preliminary card: 6pm ET / 3pm PT live on ESPN+
United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6
Main card: 3am GMT live on BT Sport
Preliminary card: 1am GMT live on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport
Early preliminary card: 11pm GMT live on UFC Fight Pass
Australia
Date: Sunday, March 6
Main card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early preliminary card: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
UFC 272 results
- Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)
- Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
UFC 272 live blog
7:03 pm ET / 11:03 am AEDT
Flyweights continue the action, as Tim Elliott meets Tagir Ulanbekov.
7:01 pm ET / 11:01 am AEDT
Devonte Smith vs Ludovit Klein goes the distance. After three rounds the latter takes the win by split decision. The scores were: 28–29, 29–28, 30–27.
6:39 pm ET / 10:39 am AEDT
Up next: Devonte Smith battles Ludovit Klein at lightweight.
6:32 pm ET / 10:32 am AEDT
Dustin Jacoby secures a unanimous decision against Michal Oleksiejczuk. All three scores were 29-28. Here is some of the highlight action.
5:59 pm ET / 9:59 am AEDT
First up Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on Dustin Jacoby at light heavyweight.
5:50 pm ET / 9:50 am AEDT
UFC 272 is about to begin.
4:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEDT
Check out Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal tale of the tape. “Gamebred” is three years older than “Chaos”. Their fight record is 35-15 against 16-3, respectively. Both are 5′ 11″.
4:49 pm ET / 8:49 am AEDT
In case you missed, here is the video of Colby Covington’s previous outing last November when he faced reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch.
3:37 pm ET / 7:37 am AEDT
This is the UFC 272 full fight card. The five-fight main card live on pay-per-view follows the four-fight preliminary card. MMA action begins with the four-fight early preliminary lineup.
3:25 pm ET / 7:25 am AEDT
Kicking off live blog. In case you missed, here is the video of final faceoff at UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins held yesterday.
UFC 272 fight card
The full UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
- Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
- Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
- Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card
- Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
- Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card
- Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
- Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein
- Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby