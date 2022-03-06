Video: Jalin Turner TKO’s Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272

American Jalin Turner scored the fourth straight victory and improved to 12-5 with the second-round stoppage of Australian Jamie Mullarkey, who dropped to 14-5. The pair met on the top of preliminary card at UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia.

The fight was stopped at 0:46 into the second round after Turner dropped Mullarkey to the canvas and continued delivering punches. You can watch the video of finish below.

Turner stops Mullarkey at UFC 272

In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington faces Jorge Masvidal in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card results and live blog.