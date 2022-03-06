Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
UFC

Maryna Moroz submits Mariya Agapova in the second round at UFC 272 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine had her country flag raised up high when she defeated Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan. The pair squared off on the preliminary card of UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia.

Moroz (11-3) recorded the third straight victory forcing Agapova (10-3) to tap after she applied the arm-triangle choke. You can watch the video of submission below.

UFC 272 video: Moroz submits Agapova

In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card results and live blog.

