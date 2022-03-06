Stream UFC 272 Covington vs Masvidal live on Kayo
Sergey Spivak stops Greg Hardy in the first round at UFC 272 – video highlights

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

Sergey Spivak dominated and stopped fellow-heavyweight Greg Hardy as the pair squared off at UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The Moldovan fighter outwrestled and TKO’d his American opponent with punches. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

UFC 272 video: Sergey Spivak TKO’s Greg Hardy

With the victory Spivak rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Tom Aspinall and improved to 14-3. Hardy dropped to 7-5, 1 NC and recorded the third defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal faceoff in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos meets Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card results and live blog.

