Sergey Spivak stops Greg Hardy in the first round at UFC 272 – video highlights

Sergey Spivak dominated and stopped fellow-heavyweight Greg Hardy as the pair squared off at UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. The Moldovan fighter outwrestled and TKO’d his American opponent with punches. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

UFC 272 video: Sergey Spivak TKO’s Greg Hardy

Spivac total domination. I become an instant fan of anyone who beats Greg Hardy #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/aMOnrX61zR — SamMMA??? (@SamPixelsMMA) March 6, 2022

Serghei Spivac finishes Greg Hardy in the first round ?



STREAM #UFC272 NOW ?? https://t.co/6oZzS1vRgm pic.twitter.com/RD8vFVBi9X — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

With the victory Spivak rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against Tom Aspinall and improved to 14-3. Hardy dropped to 7-5, 1 NC and recorded the third defeat in a row.

Demoledor se ve Serghei Spivac. Lo hace ver fácil y Buffer lo hace oficial #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/h3zdlHOtov — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal faceoff in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos meets Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.

