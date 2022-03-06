UFC 272 video: Umar Nurmagomedov submits Brian Kelleher in the first round

Undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) secured the win by submission against fellow featherweight Brian Kelleher (24-13). The pair squared off on the UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal preliminary card bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia.

The fight ended at 3 minutes and 15 into the first round after Nurmagomedov applied a rear-naked choke forcing Kelleher to tap. You can watch the video of submission below.

#UFC272 results: Umar Nurmagomedov submits Brian Kelleher in the opening round to round up early prelims



(? via @UFCEspanol)



All results: https://t.co/rd8BfVlRVGpic.twitter.com/rZj2N2tx1X — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) March 6, 2022

And here is the video of coach Khabib Nurmagomedov cageside.

In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the UK and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 272 full fight card results and live blog.