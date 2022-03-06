UFC 272 video: Umar Nurmagomedov submits Brian Kelleher in the first round

Undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) secured the win by submission against fellow featherweight Brian Kelleher (24-13). The pair squared off on the UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal preliminary card bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia.
The fight ended at 3 minutes and 15 into the first round after Nurmagomedov applied a rear-naked choke forcing Kelleher to tap. You can watch the video of submission below.
And here is the video of coach Khabib Nurmagomedov cageside.
In the main event of UFC 272 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in a five-round “Grudge Match” at welterweight. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Renato Moicano in a three-rounder at 160-pound catchweight.
