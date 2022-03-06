Video: Skye Nicolson makes successful pro boxing debut against Jessica Juarez

Australian Skye Nicolson (1-0) successfully made her pro boxing debut when she faced American Jessica Juarez (3-1, 1 KOs) on the Chocolatito vs Martinez undercard live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday March 5, which made it Sunday March 6 in the UK and Australia. After six rounds of featherweight battle the scores were 60-54, 60-54 and 59-54.

