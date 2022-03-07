Bellator 276 fight card, start time, how to watch, tickets, Borics vs Burnell

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell airs live from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the five-round featherweight title eliminator headlining the show.

Advertisements

In the main event Adam Borics (17-1) faces fellow No. 2-ranked featherweight content Mads Burnell (16-3). The winner of the bout earns the top spot to challenge reigning 145-pound champion A. J. McKee (18-0).

In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Phil Davis (23-6) makes his return against recent title challenger and No. 4-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-2). Also on the card former 185-pound title challenger John Salter (18-5) goes up against unbeaten Johnny Eblen (10-0) at middleweight. In addition, Jay-Jay Wilson (8-0) moves up a weight class to face Gadzhi Rabadanov (16-4-2) at lightweight.

Bellator 276 tickets

Tickets for Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell at The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri on Saturday, March 12 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

How to watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Bellator 276 preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Live stream is available on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card

The full Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen

Cody Law vs. James Adcock

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine