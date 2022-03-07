Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

British Leigh Wood and Irish Michael Conlan square off at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12. The contest features WBA featherweight champion making the first defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 13.

Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) lifted the belt via the twelfth-round stoppage of Xu Can last July, following the ninth-round TKO against Reece Mould. Undefeated Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) is coming off the by unanimous decision against T.J. Doheny last August, after taking a majority decision against Ionut Baluta.

Wood vs Conlan tickets

Tickets for Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan on Saturday, March 12 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 12. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. The undercard card begins at 5:30 pm GMT and 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT, respectively.

Wood vs Conlan live stream in Australia is expected on Kayo Sports – subject to confirmation. The date is Sunday, March 13. The start time is 7 am AEDT for the main card, following the undercard kicking off at 5:30 am AEDT.

Wood vs Conlan Fight Week – schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Wood vs Conlan Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, March 9

Wood vs Conlan public workout is on Wednesday, March 9 at The Level on Shakespeare Street. The start time is 5 pm.

Thursday, March 10

The final Wood vs Conlan pre-fight press conference takes place on Thursday, March 10 at Albert Hall Conference Centre. The start time is 1 pm.

Friday, March 11

The official Wood vs Conlan weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 11 at Albert Hall Conference Centre. The start time is 1 pm.

Wood vs Conlan undercard

Among Wood vs Conlan undercard bouts, lightweight Terri Harper faces Yamila Belen Abellaneda in a ten-rounder with a vacant WBA Intercontinental title on the line. As well, Caoimhin Agyarko meets fellow-middleweight Juan Carlos Rubio in a ten-rounder with WBA International strap at stake.

In addition, Gary Cully takes on Miguel Vazquez in a ten-rounder at lightweight, and Sandy Ryan and Erica Farias do battle at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Wood vs Conlan fight card

The current Wood vs Conlan lineup looks as the following:

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight

Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, featherweight