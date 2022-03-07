Search
UFC 273 poster & official trailer released, tickets on sale – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Newswire
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie features a pair of championship bouts live on pay-per-view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, which makes it Sunday April 10 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie”. In the co-main event current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former champion Petr Yan in the rematch.

The official UFC 273 trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top. The official UFC 273 poster was as well released today – check it out below.

UFC 273 Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie poster
Poster for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie | Twitter/UFC

UFC 273 tickets

Tickets for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the current UFC 273 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

