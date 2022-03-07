UFC Vegas 50 fight card, Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 50 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday March 12, which makes it Sunday March 13 in Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.
Former 205-pound title challenger and No. 5-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-9) was in action last October when he scored a unanimous decision against Johnny Walker and rebounded from a trio of defeats. Before that he dropped a UD against Aleksandar Rakic, was submitted by Glover Teixeira in the third round and suffered the defeat by split decision against then champion Jon Jones.
Ranked No. 6 contender Magomed Ankalaev (16-1) is riding the seven-win streak. Two of his previous bouts he won by unanimous decision against Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov, following a pair of first-round stoppages against Ion Cutelaba.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
The co-main event is a three-round battle between former bantamweight title challenger and No. 10-ranked contender Marlon Moraes and No. 14-ranked Song Yadong. Moraes (23-9-1) is looking to snap his three-fight losing streak. Yadong (18-5-1, 1 NC) won two of his previous bouts.
Among other matchups featured on UFC Vegas 50 fight card, Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) takes on Alex Caceres (19-12) at featherweight, Khalil Rountree Jr (10-5) meets Karl Roberson (9-4) at light heavyweight and Drew Dober (23-11) faces Terrance McKinney (12-3) at lightweight. In addition, Alex Pereira (4-1) and Bruno Silva (22-6) do battle at middleweight.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev card
The full UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
- Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
- Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
Preliminary card
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher
- JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
- Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
- Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
- Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
- Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
- Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov