Kickboxing

Villejuif Boxing Show 4 fight card – Barbot vs Salazar for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN France

The fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 4) takes place at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on Saturday, March 12. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the WKN title contested on the night.

In the main event representing Europe, newly-crowned WKN European lightweight champion from France Christelle Barbot takes on representative of South America, Andrea Salazar of Argentina. The pair battles it out for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other bouts Marouane Sifi takes on Cosmin Tutu in a three-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, newly-crowned WKN -72.6 kg world champion Christian Berthely meets Edouard Bernadou in a three-round non-title clash. The full lineup can be found below.

Villejuif Boxing Show is promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. Special guest at the event is Stephane Cabrera, President of World Kickboxing Network.

VBS 4 fight card

Main Card

  • Christelle Barbot (France) vs. Andrea Salazar (Argentina) – WKN Intercontinental lightweight title, oriental rules, 5 rounds
  • Marouane Sifi vs. Cosmin Tutu, 3 rounds, super welterweight
  • Edouard Bernadou vs. Christian Berthely, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

  • Celeste Galea vs. Sandy Picard, 3 rounds lightweight
  • Aboubacar Diakite vs. Florent Gautier, 3 rounds, super cruiserweight
  • Mounir En Nidam vs. Elias Bouguerba, 3 rounds, welterweight
  • Evan Langlais vs. Jonathan Makindu, 3 rounds, middleweight
  • Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Enzo Miserandino, 3 rounds, super light heavyweight
  • Axel Tiebe vs. Ramy Deghir, 3 rounds, cruiserweight
KickboxingNews

