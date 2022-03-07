Villejuif Boxing Show 4 fight card – Barbot vs Salazar for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title

The fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 4) takes place at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on Saturday, March 12. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the WKN title contested on the night.

Advertisements

In the main event representing Europe, newly-crowned WKN European lightweight champion from France Christelle Barbot takes on representative of South America, Andrea Salazar of Argentina. The pair battles it out for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Among other bouts Marouane Sifi takes on Cosmin Tutu in a three-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, newly-crowned WKN -72.6 kg world champion Christian Berthely meets Edouard Bernadou in a three-round non-title clash. The full lineup can be found below.

Villejuif Boxing Show is promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. Special guest at the event is Stephane Cabrera, President of World Kickboxing Network.

VBS 4 fight card

Main Card

Christelle Barbot (France) vs. Andrea Salazar (Argentina) – WKN Intercontinental lightweight title, oriental rules, 5 rounds

Marouane Sifi vs. Cosmin Tutu, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Edouard Bernadou vs. Christian Berthely, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Celeste Galea vs. Sandy Picard, 3 rounds lightweight

Aboubacar Diakite vs. Florent Gautier, 3 rounds, super cruiserweight

Mounir En Nidam vs. Elias Bouguerba, 3 rounds, welterweight

Evan Langlais vs. Jonathan Makindu, 3 rounds, middleweight

Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Enzo Miserandino, 3 rounds, super light heavyweight

Axel Tiebe vs. Ramy Deghir, 3 rounds, cruiserweight