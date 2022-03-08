Arnaldo Souza, Ignacio Famozo, plus more victorious at Buenos Aires Top Fights II

The second edition of “Buenos Aires Top Fights” took place at Club Morón this past Saturday, March 5. Kickboxing event “made in WKN Argentina” aired lived on El Nueve (Canal 9) featuring some of the best representatives of the country host as well as international competitors.

Headlining the show Arnaldo Souza of Brazil scored a unanimous decision against local Nicolas Vega after three rounds at super lightweight. Also on the card Ignacio Famozo and Belen Cabrera similarly defeated their respective opponents Nicolas Rosa and Charlotte De Ridder, Ivan del Vecchio stopped Jony Corbalan in Round 2 and Santiago Blanco KO’d Franco Agosto in the third.

The promoter of “Buenos Aires Top Fights” is former World Kickboxing Network cruiserweight champion Cristian Bosch. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 with a number of WKN titles contested on the night.

BTF 2 results

Arnaldo Souza def. Nicolas Vega by unanimous decision

Ignacio Famozo def. Nicolas Rosa by unanimous decision

Belen Cabrera def. Charlotte De Ridder by unanimous decision

Ivan del Vecchio def. Jony Corbalan by KO (R2)

Santiago Blanco def. Franco Agosto by KO (R3)