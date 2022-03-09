Alexis Rocha: I am excited for the challenge to face Blair Cobbs

Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) goes up against fellow welterweight Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, March 19 at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles. The pair squares off in the ten-round co-feature to Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson live stream on DAZN.

Ahead of the event “Lex” Rocha went on tour of Downtown Santa Ana and then travelled to his gym TKO Boxing Club for a workout. He was joined by his team, his brother world title contender Ronny Rios, and the mayor of the City of Santa Ana, Vicente Sarmiento. Check out below what he had to say about his upcoming fight.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

‘I have dreams, I have desires that I want to go get and I am very motivated’

“I am excited for the challenge to face Blair Cobbs. He is an undefeated fighter, I take nothing away from him because he shows a lot of heart in the ring. I have seen him hit the deck, get back up, and win his fight. He’s a good fighter, but I am very motivated to go out there and shine.”

“I am not intimated by undefeated record. I put no pressure on myself about that, because last time I put pressure on myself I lost. Since that loss, that 0 went away, and I feel like the pressure got off of me. You put so much pressure on yourself to stay undefeated and really all that pressure can be defeating, mentally.”

“He has a unique style; he likes to mix it up. But I feel like I know his weaknesses and his strengths and come fight night, I am ready for whatever.”

“I give every training camp 110%. My confidence is through the roof, my training has been incredible, my worth ethic is incredible, the commitment from my team is incredible. And the mind set I carry is one where I know what I want, and I know how to get it. I have dreams, I have desires that I want to go get and I am very motivated.”

The full list of Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard is expected to be announced shortly.