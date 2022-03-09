Kayla Harrison re-signs with PFL MMA, PPV Super Fight division announced

The Professional Fighters League has announced two-time women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison will return to the PFL SmartCage with a multi-year agreement. One of the most sought-after fighter in the world, Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and regarded as one of the top combat sport athletes.

Advertisements

Harrison holds a perfect record in PFL, winning two titles and million-dollar purses, and her talents were sought by every major promotion across the globe. When she steps into to the SmartCage for the 2022 Regular Season, Harrison will face the most decorated Women’s Lightweight division in PFL history, including former world champion Julia Budd.

“It is a privilege to announce the PFL has signed the most dominant MMA fighter in the world, Kayla Harrison, to a new multi-year agreement,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “I am also excited to announce the PFL is launching a new Pay-Per-View Super Fight Division where star MMA fighters will compete on a global stage against the best fighters in the sport.”

“Two-time PFL Champion, Kayla Harrison, will be fighting in the PFL’s 2022 Season starting this April on ESPN networks and will also continue to build her legacy as a main event in the PFL’s PPV Super Fight Division.”

Harrison’s first opponent in 2022 is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, along with the entire PFL Regular Season schedule.