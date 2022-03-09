Search
Valdez vs Stevenson tickets – MGM Grand, April 30

Newswire
Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets on sale for April 30 in Las Vegas
Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with two belts on the line

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson headlines a night of professional boxing at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. The contest features the WBC and WBO super featherweight champions squaring off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world title unification. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Undefeated Mexican champion Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) brings to the table his WBC belt. In his previous bout last September he scored a unanimous decision against Robson Conceicao, which marked the first successful defense of his title, that he had claimed against Miguel Berchelt by knockout in the tenth round early the same year.

Unbeaten representative of the country-host Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) enters the squared circle holding the WBO strap. The American champion claimed the title last October by TKO in the tenth round against then champion Jamel Herring. Before that the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist lifted the interim belt by unanimous decision against Jeremiah Nakathila.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

“Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are the world’s best junior lightweights,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.” The fans and the fighters demanded this matchup, and we are proud to deliver it live on ESPN for no extra charge. The winner becomes a superstar, and I know both men will rise to challenge.”

The bouts featured on Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

