UFC Vegas 50 start time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, which makes it Sunday, March 13 in Australia.

In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 5-ranked contender Thiago Santos (22-9) is looking to secure the second win in a row when he faces ranked No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev (16-1), who brings to the Octagon seven straight victories. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event former bantamweight title challenger and No. 10-ranked contender Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) battles it out against No. 14-ranked Song Yadong (18-5-1, 1 NC). Also on the card, Alex Caceres (19-12) meets Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) at featherweight, Karl Roberson (9-4) faces Khalil Rountree Jr (10-5) at light heavyweight and Drew Dober (23-11) takes on Terrance McKinney (12-3) at lightweight. In addition, Bruno Silva (22-6) and Alex Pereira (4-1) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 12. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 50 UK time, Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, March 13 at 12 am GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9 pm GMT on Saturday, March 12. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 50 Australia time, Santos vs Ankalaev

In Australia UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 13. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 50 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
  • Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card

  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
  • Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
  • Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov
