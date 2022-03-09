Search
Video: Ronda Rousey vs Liz Carmouche – The first UFC women’s fight

UFC 157

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the first ever women’s fight seen inside the UFC Octagon as then bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey faced Liz Carmouche in the headliner of UFC 157 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 23, 2013. Although “Rowdy” was caught in an early standing neck crank attempt from “Girl-Rilla” she submitted her opponent at 4 minutes and 49 seconds into the first round with an armbar. You can watch it up top.

MMANewsUFCVideo

