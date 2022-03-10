Andrija Stankovic vs Louis Brewington tops PFL Challenger Series Week 7

The Professional Fighters League announced that the PFL Challenger Series Week 7 will feature a full card of top athletes making their MMA debut on Friday, April 1. The event headlined by Andrija Stankovic up against Louis Brewington airs live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida live and exclusive on fuboTV, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The PFL Challenger Series is a platform in which MMA fighters can earn a PFL contract and an opportunity to compete in the PFL Regular Season. The PFL continues to innovate the sport of MMA by expanding opportunities for exceptional fighters from around the globe.

More than 500 fighters from around the globe sought glory in the inaugural PFL Challenger Series, while only 8 fighters, one per week, will earn PFL Season or developmental contract.

“The Professional Fighters League prides itself on innovation and finding the best fighters from around the world,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. “We are excited to present an entire PFL Challenger Series card to MMA fighters making their professional debuts. At the PFL we pride ourselves on looking to the future of the sport, the future steps into the SmartCage on April 1.”

The Challenger Series continues April 1 with a slate of fighters making their professional MMA debuts. Atop the card sits a matchup between Andrija Stankovic from Serbia and American Louis Brewington. Stankovic, who has an extensive background in kickboxing, will begin his transition to professional MMA against Brewington, a grappler who compiled a four-fight win streak to close out his amateur career.

Christian Turner is a highly regarded lightweight prospect out of Atlanta’s American Top Team affiliate. He will face off with Cuban Chayanne Serrano who fights out of South Florida. Both men sport impressive amateur resumes with Turner posting a perfect 4-0 record and Serrano a stellar 6-1 mark.

Matchups between lightweights Alexei Pergande and Joe Hamm, Heavyweights Santino Zurita and Rakim Talley and featherweights Jaylon McDaniel and Daeri Alderman round out the night’s five-bout card.

PFL Challenger Series Week 7 fight card

Andrija Stankovic vs. Louis Brewington, Welterweight

Christian Turner vs. Chayanne Serrano, Lightweight

Alexei Pergande vs. Joe Hamm, Lightweight

Santino Zurita vs. Rakim Talley, Heavyweight

Jaylon McDaniels vs. Daeri Alderman, Featherweight