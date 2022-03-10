Bellator 279 in Honolulu: Pettis faces Stots, Cyborg meets Blencowe, tickets

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaiian island of Oahu with a pair of back to back events taking place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

The first event, Bellator 278 is a special night of action free for current military, veterans, and first responders. The lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

The second event, Bellator 279 is headlined by bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) as he defends his belt in the quarter-final of World Grand Prix against No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1). In the co-main event Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) defends her featherweight title against top ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-8). Also on the card Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) meets Justine Kish (7-5) at flyweight and former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) battles No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (15-1) in another WGP quarter-final.

Bellator 279: Pettis vs Stots tickets

Tickets for Bellator 279: Pettis vs Stots on Saturday, April 23 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI go on sale Friday, March 11. Tickets can be purchased through Bellator.com, Ticketmaster and Ticket Network.

Other MMA fans can watch Bellator 279 live stream on Showtime, starting at 10:30 pm ET 7:30 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on YouTube.

Bellator 279: Pettis vs Stots

Current Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis sits at No. 7 on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list. He successfully defended his belt for the first time against former Bellator 135-pound titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi with a “knockout of the year” style finish at Bellator 272 in December. The hard-hitting Midwesterner out of Milwaukee originally captured the crown by outpointing former champion Juan Archuleta.

The younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will be in for one of the toughest fights of his career when he takes on Raufeon Stots. Stots, who used to train alongside Pettis for several years, has been flawless since making his promotion debut in December 2019. He most recently scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over Magomed Magomedov at Bellator 264.

Featherweight world champion and top-ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Cris “Cyborg” has made three straight title defenses including a second-round submission of Arlene Blencowe in 2020, which surprisingly is the lone submission victory of her storied career. The Brazilian native who currently fights out of Las Vegas, Nev. is a “Grand Slam Champion” having won belts in four different organizations. She sports 20 wins by finish with victories over elite competition including Holly Holm, Leslie Smith (twice), Gina Carano and aims to further her legacy as the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time in the rematch versus Blencowe.

Australia’s Blencowe is Bellator’s No. 6 pound-for-pound female fighter and the No. 1 ranked featherweight. She has won five of her last six fights and earned her shot at the world title rematch with a unanimous decision over Pam Sorenson at Bellator 271 in November.

Currently Bellator’s No. 2 ranked bantamweight, Patchy Mix recently defeated James Gallagher via submission in his last outing at Bellator 270 in Dublin. Mix has made a name for himself in the Bellator cage by displaying impressive submissions and his lone professional loss came to former champion Juan Archuleta. He now faces Horiguchi, another former world champion who hails from Takasaki, Japan.

The American Top Team prodigy Horiguchi became a simultaneous, two-promotion champion in 2019 after he upset then-Bellator champion Darrion Caldwell while also holding the Rizin Championship. After he was forced to relinquish his Bellator title due to an injury, Horiguchi nearly got his hands back on Bellator’s title but was stopped by current champion Sergio Pettis in December. The No. 5 ranked bantamweight now aims to get back in the winning column and recapture his belt, along with the million-dollar prize that awaits the winner of the Bellator bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Bellator 279 fight card

The current Bellator 279: Pettis vs Stots fight card looks as the following:

Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots – Pettis’s bantamweight title, Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final