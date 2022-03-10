Karim Bennoui faces Nicola Canu for WKN kickboxing world title on May 14 in Valentigney, France

Kickboxing world championship returns to France on Saturday, May 14 when Karim Bennoui faces Nicola Canu at the “Esperance Boxing Club” event taking place at Complexe Sportif des Tâles in Valentigney. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds showdown with the WKN super featherweight title on the line.

Representative of the country-host Bennoui is former WKN World super featherweight champion. He lifted the title by unanimous decision against Sasa Jovanovic at Dubai Fight in May 2017.

Canu of Sardinia, Italy held WKN European featherweight title, as well as made a successful defense of his belt. He also previously twice challenged for World Kickboxing Network Gold but fell short dropping a unanimous decision against Brandon Viera and Tomasz Makowski.

The rest of fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.