Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan press conference (video)

Newswire
Wood vs Conlan live from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Ahead of their world title clash at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12, British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and Irish unbeaten challenger Michael Conlan come face to face and talk to media at the final press conference. Also in attendance Matchroom head Eddie Hearn and the undercard fighters. Video is available up top.

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Tickets for Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan can be purchased through StubHub. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

Get Wood vs Conlan full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

