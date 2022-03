WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) square off in the twelve-round junior lightweight world title unification in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. Less than eight weeks from fight date, the fighters went face to face on Wednesday morning at MGM Grand. Check it out up top.

