Bektemir Melikuziev faces David Zegarra, plus more set for Ortiz Jr vs McKinson undercard

Undefeated KO artist Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and unbeaten Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain square off in the headliner of boxing fight card at University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 19. In the co-main event Orange County’s Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA battles it out against Philadelphia’s Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The rest of main card live stream on DAZN as well as the undercard lineup has been announced today.

Bektemir Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Indio, CA makes his ring return against seasoned veteran David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Lima, Peru. The fighters are set to face off in a ten-round light heavyweight fight as part of the DAZN broadcast. Kicking off the main card, undefeated Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) from Parlier, CA and Alejandro Munera (6-6-4, 5 KOs) from Medellin, Colombia meet in a six-round welterweight clash.

Ortiz vs McKinson tickets

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson tickets to witness all the action at Galen Center in Downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday, March 19 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Part of the Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on the Golden Boy Boxing channel on YouTube, undefeated fighter and fan favorite Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas faces Puerto Rico’s Luis Sanchez (9-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout. As well, Los Angeles’ undefeated fighter John Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) takes on Roberto Pucheta (10-20-3, 6 KOa) of Jalisco, Mexico in a scheduled six-round bantamweight matchup.

Other fights featured as part of the live stream include two four-rounders featuring prospects Miguel Gaona (1-0) of Los Angeles, CA in a lightweight fight against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-4) and London’s Ramla Ali (4-0) in a super bantamweight battle against Toronto’s Shelly Barnett (5-6-2). In addition, Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs), Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs), and Dalis Kaleiopu (1-0, 1 KO) are all in action against to be determined opponents.

The finalized Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Ortiz Jr vs McKinson fight card

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ortiz’s WBO International welterweight title, McKinson’s WBO Global welterweight title

Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs, 10 rounds, welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Alex Rincon vs. Luis Midyael Sanchez, 8 rounds, super welterweight

John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. TBA

Alejandro Reyes vs. TBA

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. TBA