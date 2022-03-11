Bellator 276 weigh-in results, Borics vs Burnell (video)

Ranked No. 2 featherweight contenders Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) square off in the headliner of Bellator 276 live on Showtime from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (23-6) faces No. 4-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-2). Get the full Bellator 276 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results. Video is available up top.
Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card
Main Card
- Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
- Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
- John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen
- Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Preliminary Card
- Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto
- Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
- Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
- Cody Law vs. James Adcock
- Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
- Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
- Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine