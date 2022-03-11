Search
MMA

Bellator 276 weigh-in results, Borics vs Burnell (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell

Ranked No. 2 featherweight contenders Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) square off in the headliner of Bellator 276 live on Showtime from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Bellator 276 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (23-6) faces No. 4-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-2). Get the full Bellator 276 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card

Main Card

  • Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
  • Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
  • John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen
  • Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Bellator 276 fight card, start time, how to watch, tickets, Borics vs Burnell

Preliminary Card

  • Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto
  • Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
  • Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
  • Cody Law vs. James Adcock
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
  • Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
  • Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097