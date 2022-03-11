Bellator 276 weigh-in results, Borics vs Burnell (video)

Ranked No. 2 featherweight contenders Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) square off in the headliner of Bellator 276 live on Showtime from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the co-main event former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (23-6) faces No. 4-ranked contender Julius Anglickas (10-2). Get the full Bellator 276 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell fight card

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

Cody Law vs. James Adcock

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine