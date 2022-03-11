Blair Cobbs: I have to fight against the odds, a lot of people think Alexis Rocha might win

Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) faces fellow welterweight and stablemate Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday, March 19 live stream on DAZN from Galen Center at University of Southern California in Downtown Los Angeles. The pair squares off in the ten-round co-headliner of Golden Boy fight card topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr up against Michael McKinson.

Ahead of the event “The Flair” Cobbs of Philadelphia hosted a media workout at Wild Card Boxing. Check out below what he had to say about the upcoming fight.

‘If he comes towards me and gets in my face I am going to shut him down’

“I can’t wait for this fight. I love every single opportunity to get out there and show the world what Blair ‘The Flair’ is all about. Each moment, each day, I am getting better and better. Everyday I am refining my craft, inside and outside of the ring and people are going to see it come March 19.”

“Once again, I have to fight against the odds. There are a lot of people that think, Alexis Rocha might win. Let’s see what happens when he fights ‘The Great One.’ I expect that he is training very hard, but Blair ‘The Flair’ is training smart. It doesn’t matter what he does. In that ring he is going to try everything and he is not going to be able to get anything done because I am much, much better.”

“It’s a big possibility that this fight may not go the distance. If he comes towards me and gets in my face I am going to shut him down.”

“We are going to go in the ring with energy, and be the best that we possibly can which is always the most exciting, the biggest flair, the biggest attraction in boxing. Fans will have to tune in because the main event is the co-main event on March 19.”

