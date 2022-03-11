Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan weigh-in results (video)

British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defends his title against undefeated Irish challenger Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday March 12, which makes it Sunday March 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets for Wood vs Conlan showdown can be purchased through StubHub. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Terri Harper and Yamila Belen Abellaneda battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title. Among other bouts, Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubio square off in a ten-rounder with WBA International middleweight title on the line.

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight

Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight

Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, featherweight