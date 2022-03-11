Search
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Wood vs Conlan live from Nottingham

British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood defends his title against undefeated Irish challenger Michael Conlan at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday March 12, which makes it Sunday March 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Tickets for Wood vs Conlan showdown can be purchased through StubHub. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Terri Harper and Yamila Belen Abellaneda battle it out for a vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title. Among other bouts, Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubio square off in a ten-rounder with WBA International middleweight title on the line.

Get Jacobs vs Ryder full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Jacobs vs Ryder fight card

  • Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

  • Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, featherweight
