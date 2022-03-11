This is what Leigh Wood & Michael Conlan had to say at the final pre-fight press conference

Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan square off live from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday March 12, which makes it Sunday March 13 in Australia. The contest features WBA featherweight champion making the first defense of his belt against unbeaten challenger in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

Check out below what the fighters, as well as the Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn, had to say at the final pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream on DAZN. In Australia the fight airs live stream on Kayo.

Eddie Hearn: Just under 10,000 people in a sold-out arena will see a great fight with an incredible atmosphere

“As I’ve said before, almost ten years since Carl Froch’s historic victory in Nottingham Arena, we’ve been looking to bring a mega-fight back to this city for some time. 10,000 sell-out on Saturday and the atmosphere is going to be incredible, 3000-4000 Irish also in attendance for what will be a tremendous match-up.”

“This Saturday we have a solid undercard, so many great fights, great fighters, great prospects. People returning to the World Championship scene, people looking to make their mark in the world rankings.”

Leigh Wood: I’m coming to get the job done and look good doing it

“I’m buzzing to be here, it’s been a long hard road to get here, back in 2014 that was a terrible night. I knew the reasons behind it, and I went away and corrected it. Same with both of the defeats I’ve suffered, I went away, changed my team and improved as a fighter. I stayed disciplined, lived the life and that’s why I’m bringing this big night back to Nottingham, I couldn’t be happier.”

“I couldn’t be happier with my camp, my team, everything is on point. As Mick said, I’ve got the best version of him and he’s got the best version of me, there’s no excuses after the fight the best man will win.”

“We rocked up at fight camp and people were basically saying good luck, thanks for turning up, we were taken aback and didn’t know what to say to them. I said in interviews I was going to win the fight, confidence has never been an issue with me, I’ve been confident when most kids didn’t have anything to smile about, I’ve been confident in the gym without fights and through injuries and defeats. I was confident in my ability and that I’d get there, now I’m here.”

“This is fairy-tale sh*t, honestly, of all the arenas for Carl I was at in the seats screaming, I’m now headlining in the same arena. This isn’t the peak or where I stop, I’m going to go further than this. The city ground fight that you’ve tangled in front of me for so long, you [Eddie] said after this fight it’s happening, so I’ll hold you to that but eyes on Saturday night first. I’m coming to get the job done and look good doing it.”

Michael Conlan: I hope he’s the best Leigh Wood there’s ever been because I believe I will be

“I’m ready to go, my confidence comes from preparation and my preparation has been fantastic. I’m very confident and very relaxed, we’re here in Nottingham and it’s time to go, there’s not much more to say other than I really can’t wait for Saturday night.”

“I know what kind of performance is coming on Saturday night, this is the most relaxed and calm I’ve ever been in a fight week. I don’t feel any pressure, I’m here in the opponents back garden and I’ve got to rip the belt off him. Everyone’s here to see him, I’ve got fans coming in the thousands already so it’s nothing new.”

“I’m just here to do a job, I hope Leigh has had a fantastic training camp, I hope he’s the best Leigh Wood there’s ever been because I believe I will be. It’ll make it all the sweeter when I beat him.”

“I’m just expecting a fantastic performance by myself.”

