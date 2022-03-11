UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in results, Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, which makes it Sunday, March 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (22-9) faces Magomed Ankalaev (16-1). In the co-main event former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) takes on Song Yadong (18-5-1, 1 NC).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 50 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev fight card

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov