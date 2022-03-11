Search
UFC Vegas 50 weigh-in results, Santos vs Ankalaev

Newswire
UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos
Thiago Santos weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 12, which makes it Sunday, March 13 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (22-9) faces Magomed Ankalaev (16-1). In the co-main event former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) takes on Song Yadong (18-5-1, 1 NC).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC Vegas 50 fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs Ankalaev fight card

Main Card

  • Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson
  • Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 50 start time, how to watch, live stream, Santos vs Ankalaev

Preliminary card

  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher
  • JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
  • Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
  • Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
  • Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

