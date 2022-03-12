Barbot vs Salazar on weight for WKN Intercontinental lightweight title at VBS 4 in Villejuif

European champion Christelle Barbot and South American champion Andrea Salazar stepped on the scales to make it official for their championship clash with the WKN Intercontinental lightweight title on the line. The pair squares off in the headliner of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 4) taking place tonight, Saturday, March 12, at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France.

Both fighters successfully made the required weigh limit of 64.4 kg (142 lbs). French Christelle Barbot weighed-in at 63.050 kg. Guest from Argentina, Andrea Salazar showed 63.300 kg. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Kickboxing fans can watch Villejuif Boxing Show 4 live on Sport en France. The full fight card can be found below.

The event is promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera and 16-time world champion Osman Yigin are in attendance.

WKN World President Stephane Cabrera and 16-time world champion Osman Yigin at #VBS4 in Villejuif ? pic.twitter.com/g7SfDAw3NQ — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) March 12, 2022

VBS 4 fight card

Main Card

Christelle Barbot vs. Andrea Salazar – WKN Intercontinental lightweight title, oriental rules, 5 rounds

Marouane Sifi vs. Cosmin Tutu, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Edouard Bernadou vs. Christian Berthely, 3 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Celeste Galea vs. Sandy Picard, 3 rounds lightweight

Aboubacar Diakite vs. Florent Gautier, 3 rounds, super cruiserweight

Mounir En-Nidam vs. Elias Bouguerba, 3 rounds, welterweight

Evan Langlais vs. Johnatan Makindu, 3 rounds, middleweight

Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Enzo Miserandino, 3 rounds, super light heavyweight

Axel Tiebe vs. Ramy Deghir, 3 rounds, cruiserweight