Bellator 276 free live stream of prelims (video)

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell

Watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell preliminary card live stream from from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 276 preliminary card looks as the following:

  • Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto
  • Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
  • Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
  • Cody Law vs. James Adcock
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
  • Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
  • Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine

Get the full Bellator 276 fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

