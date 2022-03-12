Bellator 276 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell preliminary card live stream from from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday, March 12, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 276 preliminary card looks as the following:

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval

Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara

Cody Law vs. James Adcock

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Josh Weston vs. Josh Augustine

