John Bauza faces Tony Luis to kickoff Berlanga vs Rolls telecast, Keyshawn Davis out with virus

Edgar Berlanga defends his NABO super middleweight title against Steve Rolls at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, March 19. The fight card has suffered a change with lightweight Keyshawn Davis, the Olympic silver medalist from Norfolk, Virginia, being forced to pullout with a non-COVID-related virus. His fight against Esteban Sanchez has been replaced by an eight-round junior welterweight battle between Puerto Rican prospect John Bauza and Canadian veteran Tony Luis.

Bauza vs Luis is a new telecast opener live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+. In the eight-round co-feature Xander Zayas, San Juan’s 19-year-old rising star, takes on Louisiana native Quincy LaVallais.

Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs), from Cataño, Puerto Rico, enters this assignment coming off the two most impressive showings of his career. Last June, he knocked down Christon Edwards three times en route to a second-round stoppage. Bauza followed the Edwards domination with last December’s fourth-round drubbing over the previously unbeaten Michael Williams Jr.

The 23-year-old southpaw now steps up against Luis (29-4, 10 KOs), a 34-year-old who has knocked off three undefeated prospects in his career. He went unbeaten for more than five years until an August 2020 decision loss to top contender Arnold Barboza Jr.

The current Berlanga vs Rolls fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Berlanga vs Rolls fight card

Main Card

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Berlanga’s NABO super middleweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

John Bauza vs. Tony Luis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Pablo Valdez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Henry Lebron vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior welterweight