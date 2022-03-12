Search
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan undercard airs live stream from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5:30 pm AEDT in the UK, which makes it 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT in the US and 5:30 am AEDT in Australia.

Wood vs Conlan tickets can be purchased through StubHub. In Australia the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, March 13.

The three-fight lineup looks as the following:

  • Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Get Wood vs Conlan full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

