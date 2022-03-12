Wood vs Conlan results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood makes the first defense of his title against unbeaten Irish contender Michael Conlan live from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 13.

In the co-main event Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubi square off in a ten-rounder with the WBA International middleweight title on the line. Among other bouts, Terri Harper and Yamila Belen Abellaneda battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight belt, and Gary Cully faces off Miguel Vazquez at lightweight. In addition, Sandy Ryan goes up against Erica Farias in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia Wood vs Conlan airs live on Sunday, March 13. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Wood vs Conlan free live stream of prelims begins one and a half hours prior to the main card.

Wood vs Conlan fight card

Get the full Wood vs Conlan fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title

Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight

Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight