Search
Boxing

Wood vs Conlan results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full card

Newswire
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan
Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live from Nottingham

British WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood makes the first defense of his title against unbeaten Irish contender Michael Conlan live from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 13.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Caoimhin Agyarko and Juan Carlos Rubi square off in a ten-rounder with the WBA International middleweight title on the line. Among other bouts, Terri Harper and Yamila Belen Abellaneda battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight belt, and Gary Cully faces off Miguel Vazquez at lightweight. In addition, Sandy Ryan goes up against Erica Farias in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

In Australia Wood vs Conlan airs live on Sunday, March 13. The start time is scheduled for 7 am AEDT. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Wood vs Conlan free live stream of prelims begins one and a half hours prior to the main card.

Wood vs Conlan fight card

Get the full Wood vs Conlan fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

  • Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title
  • Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

  • Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Ben Thomas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097