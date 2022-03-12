PFL Challenger Series 4 results, Ekson vs Barnett

The fourth edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 11. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show American Mike Barnett (10-3) goes up against Reinaldo Ekson (17-5) of Brazil. Also on the card Edwin Cooper Jr (5-1) faces fellow American Troy Lamson (13-4). As well, South Korea’s Do Gyeom Lee (8-4) meets representative of the country-host Boston Salmon (7-3). Kicking off the action, local Scottie Stockman (3-1) takes on Brahyan Zurcher (2-0) of Mexico.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 4 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 4 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 4 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 4 fight results below.

Reinaldo Ekson vs. Mike Barnett

Edwin Cooper Jr vs. Troy Lamson

Do Gyeom Lee vs. Boston Salmon

Brahyan Zurcher def. Scottie Stockman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)