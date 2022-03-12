Search
PFL Challenger Series 4 results, Ekson vs Barnett

PFL Challenger Series Week 4

The fourth edition of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 11. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international featherweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show American Mike Barnett (10-3) goes up against Reinaldo Ekson (17-5) of Brazil. Also on the card Edwin Cooper Jr (5-1) faces fellow American Troy Lamson (13-4). As well, South Korea’s Do Gyeom Lee (8-4) meets representative of the country-host Boston Salmon (7-3). Kicking off the action, local Scottie Stockman (3-1) takes on Brahyan Zurcher (2-0) of Mexico.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 4 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 4 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 11 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 4 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 4 fight results below.

  • Reinaldo Ekson vs. Mike Barnett
  • Edwin Cooper Jr vs. Troy Lamson
  • Do Gyeom Lee vs. Boston Salmon
  • Brahyan Zurcher def. Scottie Stockman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
