Andrea Salazar decisions Christelle Barbot to lift WKN Intercontinental lightweight title at VBS 4

Argentinian Andrea Salazar came out on top when she faced French Christelle Barbot on Saturday, March 12 in Villejuif. The pair squared off at the fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (VBS 4) live on Sport en France from Espace congres des Esselieres.

After five rounds of international kickboxing the representative of South America was awarded a unanimous decision. With the victory over European champion representing the country-host, she landed WKN Intercontinental lightweight title.

Among other bouts, Marouane Sifi and Edouard Bernadou defeated their respective opponents Cosmin Tutu and Christian Berthely by decision, and Elsa Hemat TKO’d Alexandra Ivanovic in Round 5. The complete results can be found below.

Villejuif Boxing Show 4 was promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera, 16-time world champion Osman Yigin and Mayor of Villejuif Pierre Garzon were in attendance.

?? Andrea Salazar lifts WKN Intercontinental lightweight title by decision against Christelle Barbot at Villejuif Boxing Show 4 by Pascal Arene pic.twitter.com/eTRFUKFE7Z — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) March 12, 2022

VBS 4 results

Andrea Salazar def. Christelle Barbot by unanimous decision – wins WKN Intercontinental lightweight title

Marouane Sifi def. Cosmin Tutu by decision

Edouard Bernadou def. Christian Berthely by decision

Elsa Hemat def. Alexandra Ivanovic by TKO (referee stoppage, R5)

Ramy Deghir def. Axel Tiebe by TKO (referee stoppage, R2)

Johnatan Makindu def. Mohamed Bagatogo by unanimous decision

Elias Bouguerba def. Mounir En-Nidam by KO (R1)

Aboubacar Diakite def. Florent Gautier by unanimous decision

Celeste Galea def. Sandy Picard by unanimous decision

Walid Moussa def. Bryce Jean-Ernest by unanimous decision

Soni Lutz def. Roman Chourlet by unanimous decision

Makiese Diatu def. Noe Malukisa by unanimous decision

Mateo Moisan def. Naki Nasseri by unanimous decision