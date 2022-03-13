Bellator 276 results, Borics vs Burnell

Bellator 276 airs live from The Family Arena in St Louis, Missouri on Saturday March 12, which makes it Sunday March 13 in the UK and Australia. In the main event No. 2-ranked featherweight contenders Adam Borics (17-1) and Mads Burnell (16-3) square off in the title eliminator with the winner expected to face reigning 145-pound champion A. J. McKee (18-0) at the future show.

In the co-main event former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson (28-11) takes on Islam Mamedov (20-1). Also on the card Henry Corrales (19-6) goes up against Aiden Lee (10-5) at featherweight, and Sabah Homasi (15-10) faces off Jaleel Willis (15-3) at welterweight.

How to watch Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell

MMA fans can watch Bellator 276: Borics live stream on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Saturday March 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the United States, which makes it Sunday March 13 at 3 am GMT in the United Kingdom and 2 pm AEDT in Australia.

Bellator 276 free live stream of prelims begins one and a half hours prior to the main card.

Bellator 276: Borics vs Burnell results

Main Card

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card

Alex Polizzi def. Jose Augusto by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 0:49)

Romero Cotton def. Freddy Sandoval by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:39)

Diana Avsaragova def. Kyra Batara by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Cody Law def. James Adcock by KO (punches, R1 at 1:17)

Roman Faraldo def. Kelvin Rayford by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:44)

Jordan Howard def. Trevor Ward by TKO (elbows, R2 at 3:24)

Amateur bout

Nico Alcaraz def. Stanton Ketchersid by submission (americana, R2 at 2:00)